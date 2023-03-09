Apple shifts focus to India for more growth, may shake up international businesses' management

Apple is reportedly turning its attention towards India by reshuffling the management of its international businesses. The shift in focus is said to result in "India becoming its own sales region at Apple." The company is also elevating Apple India managing director Ashish Chowdhary to oversee India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa regions.

The post was earlier held by the recently retired Hugues Asseman. Chowdhary will reportedly report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales. Although the exact benefits of a shift in India are not highlighted, the long-term benefits could include the rollout of unavailable services such as Fitness+ and Wallet in India, job creation, and even a reduction in the price of certain goods.

The report points out that the latest changes will affect Apple's management structure but not the way it reports regional sales in public financial results. Apple reports its quarterly results in four parts and India figures are part of its Europe category, along with the Middle East and Africa. Other markets include the Americas, Greater China, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific.

Apple's growing importance for India was also highlighted by Apple CEO Tim Cook on the last earnings call. He said, "India is a hugely exciting market for us and is a major focus" for Apple, adding that "we're putting a lot of emphasis on the market." In the last quarter, India, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe were key markets for Apple, while the company's total sales dipped 5 per cent. Notably, Apple said the company witnessed an all-time record for iPhone sales in India in the last quarter without revealing specific numbers or best-selling models.

Apple is also expanding offline events in the country to promote iPads. In February, Apple hosted its first physical Today at Apple session in India in New Delhi. Today at Apple is an educational programme where Apple collaborates with some creators to teach users how to use iPads and iPhones to create professional-looking content. The programme is typically held at Apple's official retail stores, which are yet to open in India. Last month, the programme was held at the India Art Fair in Delhi.

Apple India's official website shows that the company is planning to open its first Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai this year. Apple is also hiring managers and store representatives for these locations. Apple may expand its stores in India later.