Apple Store Gift Cards now available in India on Amazon: All you need to know

Apple is now selling App Store gift cards on Amazon in India. The gift cards are available in various denominations and can be spent on apps in Apple App Store, games in Apple Arcade, or to buy subscriptions to Apple Music and Apple TV+, and also to buy books and audiobooks from Apple Books.

The App Store gift cards are available in the denominations of Rs. 200, Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 5,000. The gift cards make it easier for people to purchase apps, games, books, or subscriptions without the need of adding a debit or credit card. It can also be used to buy goods and services from iTunes Store or iCloud subscription. Moreover, customers can get gift cards via Amazon using the cash on delivery payment method and then use that gift card on the App Store, thus eliminating the need for a debit or credit card.

However, Apple explicitly states on its dedicated gift card page that the gift cards bought from Amazon India are only valid on purchases in the Indian App Store. The San Jose based tech company warns that these gift cards are not redeemable for cash, for resale, or for shipments outside of India, and no refunds or exchanges can be made.

Also, it is important to note here that these gift cards can only be used to purchase Apple goods and services, and cannot be used for any other payment. Apple further warns that, "if you're approached to use the codes for any other payment, you could very likely be the target of a scam and should immediately report it to your local authorities."

There was no official announcement regarding when the Apple Gift cards were launched in India, however with this development it will become even easier for anyone to purchase apps and games, or to give out as gifts.

In related news, Apple due to the success of the iPhone 13 has managed to establish itself as the number 1 smartphone manufacturer in the Chinese market in October. According to the latest Counterpoint figures, iPhone sales increased 46% during the last month in China.

"Apple overtook Vivo in October 2021 to become the biggest smartphone seller in China", according to the Counterpoint report.