Apple suppliers start shipping iPhone 14 components as launch event nears

Apple suppliers have reportedly started shipping components for iPhone 14 models as we are inching closer to the launch event. A report from DigiTimes suggests that the components of the iPhone 14 models are being shipped to manufacturers like Foxconn for the final assembly of the devices. The company is expected to launch 2022 iPhones in September and it is rumored to announce four models. These include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The leaks so far have suggested that the 2022 iPhone models will receive big upgrades. The company is also said to ditch the mini model and introduce a new iPhone 14 Max variant, which is expected to come with features similar to the standard model, but with a bigger display. There could be some other minor changes as well. The iPhone 14 Pro models are said to get a major redesign. The Pro variants could feature a pill-shaped cutout on the front, which will likely house a single selfie camera and Face ID sensors.

However, there might be some disappointing news for the buyers of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. These phones are said to come with last year's A15 Bionic chipset that is currently powering the iPhone 13 series. If this turns out to be true, then this will be a first for Apple. The iPhone 14 Pro models will reportedly use Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset. These are also said to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera setup and Apple is also said to offer you the ability to create 8K videos. The standard iPhone 14 models will reportedly pack 12-megapixel rear cameras.

The leaks suggest that the standard and the Pro model will have a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max could come with a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Max will surprisingly have the same screen size as the Pro Max. The standard iPhone 14 model is expected to come with increased RAM options, and an upgraded front camera with autofocus feature. It is also expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E support.

Apple is yet to reveal the launch date for its upcoming iPhone 14 series. The company is widely rumored to announce the new iPhones in September this year, which is just two months away. So, we should hear more about them in the coming days or weeks.

Also Read | Apple likely to launch iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, mixed-reality headset and iPads this year

Also Read | Netflix confirms launching ad-supported cheaper subscription plans

Also Read | Is FASTag smartwatch scam possible? Paytm clarifies