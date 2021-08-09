Apple suppliers woo new workers with double bonus ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Apple suppliers in China are competing to hire new workers as the tech major readies its launch for the iPhone 13 lineup. For this, the suppliers are offering record bonuses to new hirings in their manufacturing plants.

Among the companies offering the bonus are Foxconn, Lens Technology and Luxshare Precision, all three major suppliers for Apple. The new trend among the companies has been identified in a recent report by South China Morning Post.

As per the report, Foxconn's factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou is now offering a record bonus of 10,200 yuan (~Rs 1.16 lakh) to new hirings. The company, which produces an estimated 80 per cent of the world's iPhones, will hand out the bonus if the new joinees stay for at least 90 days in its iPhone assembly plant.

The bonus amount will be split between the new employee and the person who referred them. The integrated Digital Product Business Group or iDPBG worker will receive 9,500 yuan while the rest of the 700 yuan will be awarded to his/ her referrer. The company shared the details in a new recruitment post last week.

Other than Foxconn, Lens Technology, the company that provides touch screens to Apple, has rolled out similar hiring incentives. The company plans to recruit 5,000 workers for its production lines. In addition, 2,000 more will be hired as quality inspectors. Bonus for both the roles has now been doubled by the firm.

While Lens Technology used to offer 5,000 yuan (~Rs 57,000) as bonus to its employees back in February, it increased the same to 10,000 yuan (~Rs 1.14 lakh) in May. Those working with the firm for more than 20 days per month, for a total of seven months, will be eligible for the bonus.

Luxshare Precision is yet another Apple supplier with a similar hiring boost. From April to May, the company has doubled its internal referral bonus from 2,500 yuan (~Rs 28,600) to 5,000 yuan. In addition, it announced a top-up bonus of 3,800 yuan (Rs 43,500) for its ex-employees returning to the company.

The renewed focus on expanding the workforce is meant to meet the expected demands of the iPhone 13 series, due to launch in fall this year. Apple is expected to ship over 130 million new iPhone units within 2021. If the orders are as per the expected numbers, Apple's current production facility will only partially allow the company to meet the demand for iPhone 13 models this year. The company has asked its suppliers to ramp up iPhone production in order to avoid this.



