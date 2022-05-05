Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable launched for Rs 15,900, and it may be the only longest option

Apple has launched a new product for MacBook users in India. It is a Thunderbolt 4 cable that is not like the others. With a total length of 3 metres, it is the only longest cable you can find on the market right now. It is the only option and it comes directly from Apple.

The Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable has two variants. The 3m long cable and a 1.8m long cable, which is cheaper and costs Rs 12,900. The prices in the US are $159 and $129, respectively. It is available to order from the Apple online store in India and the shipping is expected between May 12 and May 19.

If you are looking for a cable that can transfer Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data at 40Gbps, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data at 10Gbps, transmit an 8K video, and deliver 100W of USB-C PD power to a high-end MacBook Pro that is 3 metres away, the new Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable is your best bet. Other options on the market, such as the cables from Belkin, are usually two metres long. They were longer than Apple's previously launched 1.8-metre long cable, but Apple's new Pro Cable puts them to shame.

Apple has mentioned that the Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable is braided, which means you do not have to worry about breakages in the wire. The cable can connect to any Mac, as well as Studio Display, Pro XDR Display, docks, and hard drives that support Thunderbolt 4 or USB 4 or USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard. It is a USB-C to USB-C cable, which is what you should keep in mind if you are buying one for your old Mac devices.

Now that Apple's new Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable is out, it is a perfect time not to go ahead and buy it right away. That is because the third-party accessory manufacturers will soon have their own versions. Not only will you have more options in terms of looks, but also cheaper ones just so you do not end up paying Rs 15,900 for a 3-metre cable. But if you are someone who does not want that long a cable and should be okay with 2-metre cables that are not braided and do not have Apple or "Pro" brandings, you can shop for multiple third-party options available on the market.