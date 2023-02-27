Apple tipped to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max with no buttons at all, here is everything we know

Apple could make several big changes to its iPhone 15 series. The company will likely be removing the Lightning port from iPhones in favor of USB Type C. All the models are said to come with Apple's new Dynamic Island feature and the standard variants are believed to get a 48-megapixel rear camera, which will be a huge upgrade. Now, a reliable tipster, Ice Universe, has claimed on Twitter that the iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra could come with no buttons at all, which would be a big design change if Apple is actually planning to implement this.

The cited source has also shared the renders, which allegedly reveal the iPhone 15 Pro Max from all angles. One of them shows that the flagship phone will have solid-state haptic buttons. The images suggest that the 2023 iPhone will have a slightly thicker profile, a prominent camera bump and a more curved chassis. One can also see a USB C port instead of a Lightning port. This update will make it easier for everyone to use any charger unless the company limits the compatibility to MFi-certified charging cables, which is something that the leaks are suggesting. On the front, there seems to be a dual punch-hole display design, similar to what we had seen on last year's iPhone 14 series. The rest of the details are unknown.

Analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo also recently claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models could have no physical buttons. The new solid-state buttons would help respond to a user's touch without requiring a person to physically press the button, which is similar to the home button design seen on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and a few other models.

"My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design to replace the physical/mechanical button design," Kuo said on Twitter.

The cited source says that the devices will have Taptic Engines, which will be "located internally on left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons." This suggests that Apple will have more space to put in a bigger battery inside the devices. While there is no clarification on this right now, the cited source suggested that the upcoming iPhones will have three Taptic Engines, instead of one vibration motor that is available on current devices.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in September or October this year if we go by previous launches. So, we are still pretty far away from the launch event. The company is expected to announce four models, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Plus. The fourth one could either be called iPhone 15 Ultra or Pro Max. There is no confirmation on this right now.