Apple to hike salaries of its workers by 10 per cent

Apple is hiking salaries of its workers in the US by 10 per cent and more. The Cupertino-giant has said that it will increase the hourly pay of workers to atleast $22 dollars, which is 10 per cent more than what it was last year. Apple's move to increase salary comes after several workers complained about the working conditions. It is also the company's fair attempt in dealing with inflation, a tight labor market.

"Supporting and retaining the best team members in the world enables us to deliver the best, most innovative, products and services for our customers," an Apple spokesman said in a statement. "This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget."

Apple is now accelerating its annual performance-based pay increases for retail and corporate team members by three months, according to an email to employees. The company is contending with unionisation efforts in several parts of the US, including Georgia, Maryland, New York and Kentucky.

In a recent video message to employees, Apple's retail chief warned "We have a relationship that is based on an open and collaborative and direct engagement," and "I worry about what it would mean to put another organisation in the middle of our relationship".



