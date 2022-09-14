Apple to introduce iPhone 15 Ultra model next year

Apple has just launched the iPhone 14 series and just one week after the launch, the rumours for the next generation of iPhones have started surfacing online. Popular Apple analysts - Ming Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman - have revealed a few things for the upcoming iPhones. With the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to make some significant changes to attract more customers. It is also expected to rename its Pro Max variant. Here's everything you need to know.

Kuo asserted that Apple could reassess its regular and Pro models with the iPhone 15 series to boost sales in a very competitive market. The company is said to create an even bigger difference between the standard and Pro models, which might force people to go for the higher-end phones. This is something that Apple has tried for this year's line up too.

There are major differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models. From chipset to camera, Apple has made sure that users who want a greater experience would opt for the Pro models. It is now being said that Apple is planning to make an even major difference. Well, with this, the prices will likely go high.

This year, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 at the same old prices, but the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max did see a price increase. Gurman also claimed that Apple has plans to rename the Pro Max model and it could be called "Ultra", which is not surprising considering Apple already sells its high-end Watch as Ultra. Similarly, its Mac M-series also has Pro, Max and Ultra variants.

There are no other specific details for the iPhone 15 series. But, we will likely get more information in the coming months. This year's iPhone 14 model is pretty much similar to the iPhone 13 series, which is the reason why Apple may not get good feedback in terms of sales. People will most likely buy the iPhone 13 because it is way cheaper than the new model. There have been reports that Apple's new iPhone 14 and Plus models have received lower pre-orders than the iPhone 13 mini.