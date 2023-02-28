Apple to launch iPhone with under display camera and Face ID? Here is what we know

It seems that the upcoming versions of iPhones will be quite interesting and offer a unique experience to users. The high-end models in the iPhone 15 series are tipped to feature a no-button design in favor of solid-state haptic buttons. This year's iPhones are also expected to come with a USB C port. Now, it is being said that iPhone 16 Pro models will have an under-display camera and other upgrades. Here is everything we know.

Apple could introduce under-screen Face ID with the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024, according to a known display industry consultant, Ross Young. The cited source also claims that people could expect to see an under-display front camera on the iPhone 18 Pro, which will arrive in 2026. Under-display Face ID would mean that Apple will be able to offer an iPhone with a smaller notch and we may get to see a single circular cut out for front camera. This will offer more screen space to users without losing out on Face ID.

The cited source reported that the company is taking time to introduce this tech because of the technical challenges that are "remaining for under panel cameras to meet discerning brands quality requirements as well as panel manufacturers' cost requirements." If Apple manages to offer this tech on iPhones, then expect them to cost huge because the ones that the company is selling now are already pretty expensive and the new tech will likely cost huge to the company as well.

We are still very far away from the launch of the iPhone 16 series or iPhone 18, but at least people know something exciting is on the way and that the tech companies are working on providing a better experience in the future.

OnePlus already showed off invisible camera phone

It is worth pointing out that OnePlus has already shown a phone with disappearing rear cameras, which the company labeled as Concept One. The name itself explains the technology. The smartphone hides the cameras behind the glass back panel when the camera is not in use, which is pretty cool and you get a neat design too. But, how does this even happen? Well, the Concept One device has an electrochromic glass at the back which turns opaque when a current is applied. OnePlus mentioned that it was inspired by McLaren's sports cars that turn the sunroof opaque to block out the sunrays and the company thought something similar could also happen for phones as well.

The glass that covers the rear camera sensors shows an opaque black finish when you are not using the camera and it takes 0.7 seconds to make the cameras visible without much of a power, according to OnePlus. It was just a showcase and the company said that we would get to see this technology in future. However, fans are still waiting for OnePlus to make it a reality and let everyone experience it.

It would be interesting to see which smartphone company would be the first one to offer under display device or a phone with disappearing rear cameras.