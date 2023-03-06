Apple to launch new 24-inch iMac, 15-inch MacBook Air soon: All details

Apple is reportedly set to launch a new all-in-one iMac desktop PC with a 24-inch display in April after nearly two years. The new iMac is expected to look like the iMac 2021 but with a more powerful SoC (system over chip) from Apple's M2 family. According to Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, new iMacs (reportedly codenamed J433 and J434) will have some of the internal components relocated and redesigned. The company is also opting for a different manufacturing process for the iMac's stand. Apple is yet to confirm the launch of its new all-in-one PC.

Other key details of the new iMacs remain unclear, but we can expect the latest PCs to feature Wi-Fi 6e and better memory tech. Gurman notes in his Power On newsletter that the iMac 2023 will come in the same colours as the current iMac, a palette that includes blue, silver, pink and orange.

The price of the iMac is not specified, but the all-in-one PC typically costs over a lakh in India. The 2021 iMac with a 24-inch display is currently on the Apple India website for Rs1,29,900. This variant includes M1 SoC (8-core CPU and 7-core GPU), 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM.

Apart from the iMac, the newsletter reports the launch of "three new Macs" in the next three months. Apple will reportedly launch its first MacBook Air with a 15-inch display (codenamed J515) and a 13-inch MacBook Air. Currently, the MacBook Air range includes laptops with up to 14-inch displays. Apple has also launched an 11-inch model in the past, but we have seen a refresh in some time. Apple may also consider adding M3 SoC to the Apple MacBook Air 2023.

Aside from the MacBook Air laptops, the company will finally launch a Mac Pro with Apple M-series SoCs. This PC will surely be designed for professional creators. The report notes that the top variant of Mac Pro would include the M2 Ultra SoC, which will provide up to 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores and the ability to top out the machine with at least 192 gigabytes of memory. It will be interesting to see whether the Mac Pro will get a new design.

Although we have not seen a refresh in a while, Apple launched Mac Studio for creators last year. The top variant of Mac Studio includes the M1 Ultra SoC, which provides a 20-Core CPU, 48-Core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage (memory can be customised). The variant costs Rs 3,89,900.