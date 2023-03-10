Apple to launch new app for classical music lovers on March 28

Apple is set to launch a new app, dubbed Apple Music Classic, specifically designed for users who love classical music. The app will launch worldwide on March 28 and sit alongside the existing Apple Music app for iOS and Android. Apple says users do not need to buy a separate subscription to enjoy music on the new platform. It appears the Apple Music Classical will initially be limited to iPhone users, and the app will support "highest audio quality" (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless). Users with AirPods will be able to enjoy spatial audio with zero ads.

According to its App Store listing, the Apple Music Classical will work with iPhone 6 and above, and support six languages, including English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Users also need to ensure they are using iOS version 15.4 or later.

Apple states the Apple Music Classical app makes it easy for beginners to get acquainted with classical music through Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, and deep-dive guides. In the initial stages, the app will include over five million tracks. In contrast, Apple Music has over 100 million songs. The classic app will not work with Apple Music Voice Plan (yet). Additionally, users in China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan won't be able to access Apple Music Classical.

In a press release, Apple notes, "Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world's largest classical music catalogue with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, and experience many classical favourites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio."

The launch of the app has been expected for a while after the company acquired Primephonic in 2021. The latter is known for offering premium classical music streaming services. Primephonic shut down its dedicated app in September 2021. The company promises to add new playlists on its dedicated classical music app "regularly."

Following the launch, Apple will have three dedicated apps in the music category, including Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, and Podcast. The podcast app is free to use, though some special shows and series need a separate subscription. It is unclear whether the Apple Music Classical app will come bundled with the next iOS version. If it does, Apple will likely offer users the option to delete the app. However, if it is pre-installed, the app's download stats will automatically increase.