Apple to launch new smartwatch more affordable than Watch SE? Don't bet on it

Ahead of Apple's Far Out launch event tonight, a new report points out that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch a new smartwatch designed for kids. The key highlight of this new watch is its pricing, which is said to be more affordable than the Apple Watch SE -- currently priced at Rs 30,000 in India. If the report is accurate, we might see the debut of at least three Apple smartwatches tonight - Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch for Kids. No matter how attractive this report looks, the launch of the Apple Watch for Kids seems unlikely. And it's simply because of one reason - Apple's strategy for its products (aka Apple's revenue generator).

What does the new report say about Apple Watch for Kids?

According to the New York Times, people familiar with the matter, but not directly involved in the company, told the publications that Apple is aiming at the younger audience and parents with a wearable that would act as a "stopgap cellphone for kids". This indicates that cellular connection will be a big part of the watch to enable Family Setup that doesn't require an iPhone to use the Apple Watch.

Parents could also stay in touch with their kids through the Walkie-Talkie feature. Apart from that, health tracking features could be very limited to keep the pricing low.

Why Apple may not launch a Watch for Kids

If you're swayed by an ultra-affordable Apple Watch, like me, chances are bleak, at least for this year.

Even notable Apple analyst and journalist Mark Gurman claims that he has not heard anything about the new Apple Watch for Kids. In a tweet, he writes, "Given that Apple will discontinue the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 this week, lowering the price of the new Apple Watch SE from $279 sounds plausible. But I don't believe there is a new, ultra-cheap kids-focused Watch coming, as some have said."

In another tweet, Gurman on the new Apple Watch adds, "Another possibility is Apple keeps the SE price for the SE 2 and then retains the original Watch SE at a lower price. But given the similarities that seems unlikely. It would also be odd if Apple doesn't discontinue the regular iPhone 13 given the similarities to the regular 14."

Additionally, the publication reports about claims by two people involved with the project, 'who were not authorised to speak publicly.' Another thing to remember is that Apple does not create dedicated products for kids but designs features aimed at children.

If a budget Apple Watch comes to the market, it will leave its existing (or next) Apple Watch SE in an awkward position. If Apple is indeed planning to launch an affordable Watch this year, it might be the Watch SE 2. If Apple decides to launch a watch for children, it will mark a new era in the smart wearable space.