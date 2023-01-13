Apple to launch Rs 8,000 AirPods and second-gen AirPods Max early next year: Reports

Apple is reportedly working on the second generation of premium over-ear AirPods Max as well as a more affordable variant of regular AirPods, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Mass shipments will likely start in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

Currently, in the US market, the cheaper second-generation AirPod is priced at $129 and Apple is aiming for a $99 (Rs 8,000) price point according to multiple reports.

In terms of changes, a USB-C port instead of Lightning is one of the most anticipated features. Other expected changes include improved noise cancellation, longer battery life, new colour options, an AirTag-like finding chip, and more.

Here is the current India pricing of various AirPods:

AirPods (2nd generation) - Rs 14,900

AirPods (3rd generation with MagSafe charging case) - Rs 20,900

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) - Rs 26,900

AirPods Max - Rs 59,900

The original AirPods were first released in 2016 and quickly gained popularity for their sleek design, convenient charging case, and easy pairing with Apple devices.

In 2020, Apple released the AirPods Max, which features an over-the-ear headphones design, improved sound quality, noise cancellation, and a higher price point. The AirPods Max comes with premium stainless steel and leather ear cups.

Both AirPods and AirPods Max connect wirelessly and allow for hands-free access to Siri, phone calls, and music playback. They also feature automatic on/off and pausing when removed from the ear.

