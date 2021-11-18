Apple to let you repair iPhone and Mac on your own for the first time

For the first time, Apple will let you repair your iPhone and Mac on your own. It has launched the "Self Service Repair" programme that would open up DIY repairs of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, followed by Macs with M1 chips initially. Apple will sell its genuine parts and tools to iPhone customers to let them replace important parts such as screen and battery without having to go to an Apple Authorised Service Provider, or even a local repair shop.

Apple's announcement is big as it comes only a few days after the iPhone maker backtracked on its decision to disable the Face ID system on the iPhone if the screen replacement is done outside of the service center. The change in the hardware repair system was criticised. Now, giving customers not just tools but instructions on how to repair iPhones and Macs at home is a surprise move by Apple, which has urged customers not to go to local shops even for repairs.

The Self Service Repair programme will launch "early next year" in the US and then it will expand to more countries. Apple said that the programme "will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera." Customers will get the Repair Manual from Apple, which it recommends doing before ordering fresh parts from the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. Apple will give you credit towards your purchase if you return the old and used part.

Apple will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools for the repairs of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Selling genuine parts to customers directly will solve the problem of going for aftermarket parts and components that are not bought from Apple, for out-of-warranty iPhones and other Apple devices. These options have been found to occasionally either disable some feature or misconfigure a setting on an iPhone. It already sells genuine parts to third-party repair shops under its repair programme.

Repairing a mobile phone is not easy and should be done only if you have the required knowledge of soldering and other things. Making DIY repairs on an iPhone or a Mac will not void its warranty if customers plan on repairing a part during the warranty period. However, if customers end up damaging the device or a part inside, Apple might nullify the warranty. That is why, although Apple has opened up the repair programme for the iPhone and Mac, it still urges customers to go to a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts. Apple has over 5,000 Apple Authorised Service Providers and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers.

"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, in a press statement. "In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs."