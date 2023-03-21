Apple to open its first retail stores in these Delhi and Mumbai malls next month

Apple is reportedly set to launch its first retail store in India next month. The company sells Apple devices via its official e-store, which was launched in India in 2020. The company is already known to be working on offline stores in Delhi and Mumbai. A new report by The Economic Times notes the store in Mumbai will open in April, followed by Delhi by April-June.

The report adds that Apple will open its first store in Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall (Bandra East) and the second in Delhi's Select Citywalk mall (Saket). The space in Mumbai will reportedly be bigger and spread across 22,000 square feet, while the store in Delhi will be over 10,000 square feet. Citing an unnamed industry executive, the publication notes that "fit-outs are completed for both the stores".

Apple's senior vice president of retail and people, Deirdre O'Brien, is expected to attend the store launch event in Mumbai, but there's no clarity about whether Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present as well. Cook has visited India on multiple occasions and even met PM Narendra Modi in 2016. The duo had discussed "possibilities of manufacturing" in India, which is already ongoing.

Notably, Apple's India official website for job openings lists multiple positions for Apple retail stores at "various locations within India." These are fresh listings from March 21, 2023. The company is looking for technical specialists, operations experts, and store managers (Genius). On the other hand, Apple is reportedly freezing hirings on the corporate side as a part of its cost-cutting measures to avoid layoffs.

The India-specific Apple Store is long-due as it does not allow the company to sell Apple products but also expands brand and device awareness. Apple hosts "Today at Apple" sessions at offline stores abroad, where it collaborates with creators to teach customers how to use iPhones or iPads to create professional-grade content. The company has hosted some online sessions in India. Recently, it hosted the first offline "Today at Apple" event at the India Art Fair 2023 in Delhi.

Apple Stores serve as cultural hubs in some locations.

India is becoming a crucial market for Apple. A report claimed that Apple might have a dedicated section for India in its quarterly earnings report. Apple highlights revenue by diving the market into four halves. The India figures are part of its Europe category, along with the Middle East and Africa. Other markets include the Americas, Greater China, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific.