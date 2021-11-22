Apple to repair sound issues on your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro for free, check the process

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is giving you sound issues, Apple has announced it will repair your unit for free. In a new bulletin, the company said that a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are experiencing issues with the receiver because of a component that might fail on the receiver module. These issues are only limited to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which is why only these two models are eligible for the free repair programme.

Apple said that if the receiver of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound when you are on a call, you are eligible for service through an Apple Authorised Service Provider without any charges. You just have to visit the nearest service centre and tell them about the problem. You can also make an appointment prior to visiting the centre and state the reason for the visit beforehand. Your device will be examined before any service to verify its eligibility. Apple said the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 have this issue.

Apple also noted that if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has any damage that "impairs the ability to complete the repair", it will be addressed first. For instance, your screen could be cracked and to fix the receiver, it will need to be removed. Apple will fix the screen first before repairing the sound issue and you will be charged for the additional repair if your iPhone is not eligible for benefits under warranty. There have been many cases in the past where Apple asked customers to pay for additional repairs in order to continue fixing the mentioned issue for free, so be very sure about your decision as it may cost you a bomb.

Apple also suggests that you should back your iPhone to iCloud before handing it over at the service centre and it will not be responsible for data loss. You can read all about that here.

Getting the receiver fixed on your affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro unit will also not extend the warranty coverage, Apple said. It may also restrict or limit repair to the country where you bought your iPhone unit from. This may mean that if you bought your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from, say, Dubai, there are fat chances that you will have to visit an Apple Authorised Service Provider there only. The repair program covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit, Apple added.