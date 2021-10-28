Apple to soon tell you what data is being collected by apps on your iPhone

When Apple rolled out App Tracking Transparency in April this year, many companies, including Facebook, opposed it. Now, the Cupertino-based giant is taking one step ahead and will soon start showing users App Privacy Report. The new feature will tell iPhone users how much data is being collected by apps.

The new App Privacy Report has been spotted in iOS 15.2 beta, which means it may take a few months to roll out to all users. But the bottom line is the new feature would offer user details about the data and sensors each installed mobile app has accessed in the last few days.

"A section in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts during the last seven days. It also reveals which domains apps have contacted. Together with Privacy Nutrition Labels, this feature will give you a more complete picture of how the apps you use treat your privacy," Apple explains the App Privacy Report feature.

The company's dedicated page for Privacy still shows a "coming soon" label for App Privacy Report.

The new App Privacy Report will appear under the Privacy feature in the Settings on your iPhone and iPad. The new feature is apparently an extension to the App Tracking Transparency. Apple, starting with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, required apps to ask users permission when they want to track them across apps and websites owned by other companies. This means that users can change their preference for any app or prevent apps from asking for permission entirely in Settings.

Apple is promoting the new feature for app developers as well and claims it would let them review the app's sensor and other usages. "In iOS 15.2 beta and iPadOS 15.2 Beta, this activity is presented in Settings in a new UI called App Privacy Report. This is a great opportunity to review your app's sensor, data, and internet usage," Apple explains in the developer centre.

Users on iOS 14.5 and later versions can allow or block iPhone apps from tracking users. If you want to block or allow apps on your iPhone, then here's how to do it.

Open Settings on your iPhone, swipe down to Privacy, then Tracking option. The default setting is to allow apps to ask for permission to track you. If you want to block an app, choose "Ask apps to stop tracking", alternatively you can select "Allow apps to continue tracking."