Apple to unveil Rs 2 lakh-worth mixed reality headset soon, but some employees are not convinced

Apple's most-waited mixed-reality headset will likely be unveiled this year at Apple WWDC in June 2023. The headset has been a part of the rumour mill for years, and several reports have suggested its price at $3000 (roughly Rs 2.46 lakh). Apple also reportedly organised a high-profile meeting last week to showcase the product to the company's 100 highest-ranking executives at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. All this indicates the headset's imminent launch soon, though some current and former Apple employees seem to be unconvinced about the product, especially amid a shaky economy.

According to The New York Times, enthusiasm about the expected mixed-reality headset has led to scepticism among staff. The publication spoke to eight current and former employees on the condition of anonymity due to Apple's strict policy against speaking about future products. Firstly, some Apple employees are worried about the $ 3,000 price tag for a product in an "unproven market." Other concerns are about the mixed-reality headset's utility.

A mixed-reality headset combines the capabilities of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), which kind of looks like ski goggles. The product can show information on the glasses and essentially aims to replace smartphones. In simple words, mixed-reality headsets allow you to see virtual objects in the real world, while AR lets you overlay digital information onto the real world. The latter is supposed to be much sleeker, akin to prescription glasses.

However, Apple is not the first company to test mixed-reality headsets, as its competitors, Meta and Microsoft have experimented and received a lukewarm reception. In fact, Microsoft laid off employees working on its HoloLens mixed reality division to cut costs amid an uncertain economy. Meta's Reality Labs division overseeing the development of the "metaverse" is facing heat from investors due to poor financial results.

The NYT report adds that Apple typically enters markets that are already established with its refined products. For instance, when iPods launched, Sony and several other brands sold portable music players. Similarly, the iPhone entered a market dominated by Blackberry and Nokia phones. However, some Apple staff believe that the mixed-reality headset market is still niche and the cost of production is high since most components need to be built from scratch.

Apple will reportedly use a custom chip and OS (operating system) for the mixed-reality headset and carbon fibre body to ensure a lightweight design. The company also has to produce custom glasses for customers with weak eyesight. All this, amid a tight economy, maybe a cause of concern for the company.

The report quoting Carolina Milanesi, a consumer tech analyst for the research firm, Creative Strategies, states that "Apple is always pretty good at coming into a market when the market is already established and changing that market." Milanesi adds that Apple's strategy for the goggles may open new avenues as it did following the launch of the Apple Watch. After learning what consumers were doing with the watch, the company marketed it more as a fitness accessory akin to a Fitbit.