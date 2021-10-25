Apple updates payment policy, will allow developers to contact customers directly for App Store payments

Apple on Friday released its new App Store payment policy which will allow developers to contact users directly about payments. As per the new rules, developers will now be able to contact consumers directly about alternative payment methods, bypassing Apple's commission of 15 or 30 per cent. Apple noted that developers will be able to ask users for basic information, such as names and e-mail addresses, as long as the request remains optional. Previously, Apple did not allow app makers to direct users through email to their websites to pay for digital products.

"To give developers even more flexibility to reach their customers, Apple is also clarifying that developers can use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app," Apple said in a statement. "As always, developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Store. Users must consent to the communication and have the right to opt-out."

"By informing customers of alternative payment options, developers can avoid paying Apple's commissions and, moreover, exert competitive pressure on Apple to discipline its pricing," NBC quoted lawyers for the plaintiffs as noting in a court filing.

Apple updated its App Store rules as part of the settlement for a class-action lawsuit from developers who claimed that Apple monopolised distribution for iOS apps and in-app purchases, leading to commission overcharges.

Separately, a judge in the Epic vs Apple case last month had ruled that Apple can not stop developers from offering third-party payments that avoid the fees that it charges for in-app purchases.

The change in Apple's payment policy still does not allow developers to have an independent payment method, the reason for which Epic Game's Fortnite was kicked out of the App Store last year, but according to the ruling, Apple cannot stop developers from including external links that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms that allows developers to communicate with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration. For Epic and others, the ability to redirect users to an out-of-app payment method is not enough: it wants players to be able to pay directly without leaving the game.