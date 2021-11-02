Apple users complain macOS Monterey update killed their Mac

Apple has introduced a range of software updates to its entire ecosystem recently. While these updates were much awaited by Apple users, their rollout has not been as efficient as many had expected. First, bugs were experienced with the iOS 15, which came to iPhones around the world last month. Now Mac owners are reporting even worse problems with the macOS Monterey, the new operating system for Apple's Mac desktop computers and laptops. It seems like the new macOS is completely killing some Mac machines upon update.

Several Mac users have taken to social media to sound an alarm on the macOS update. The users complain that their Mac computers broke down while updating to the macOS Monetery, leaving them unable to use them anymore. In most such cases, the computers are now dead and do not respond to any activity.

The complaints can be seen across Reddit, Twitter and other online platforms. Some of these date back to October 25, right when Apple rolled out the new macOS to users. This means that the update has not been optimised for all Mac computers right from the start, and apparently still fails in this regard as the complaints continue to pour in.

The exact problem is yet unknown as Apple has not been able to pinpoint it yet. Though a look at the complaints and the devices mentioned there suggests that the issue plagues the older Mac systems, at least two or more years old. Of course, not all such systems are susceptible to crash, though there is an obvious risk that has been pointed out by many.

Some complaints even involved comparatively newer models. Twitter user Freddy Mini shares that the macOS Monterey update bricked his 18 months old MacBook Pro. The 16-inch model being used by Freddy now does not boot up or respond to anything he tries to do on the machine.

Users of Mac computers are thus advised to hold off from the macOS Monterey update until Apple comes out with an official statement identifying the problem and its solution. That is because if your computer crashes while updating, chances are that you will have to get the entire logic board replaced to make it work again. It will be as good as dead and there will likely be a hefty cost involved in restoring it to a working condition.