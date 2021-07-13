Apple was surprised with M1 MacBook's battery life at first, thought the indicator was broken

Apple released its first-ever M1 powered MacBook in November last year, marking a transition from the Intel-based chipsets that previously backed the Mac offerings. The company claimed a phenomenal performance improvement over the predecessor, though there is one metric that might not have gained as much publicity as it deserves.

Other than the boosted performance, the new M1 powered Mac lineup boasts of a much-enhanced battery backup than what was seen earlier on Mac offerings. An Apple senior executive recently mentioned how this improvement managed to fool them during testing of the devices.

In an interview with Tom's Guide, Apple marketing VP Bob Borchers mentioned how the team originally thought the battery indicator on the M1 MacBook was broken. However, the team did not see it responding or showing a drop in the battery life even after prolonged use.

"When we saw that first system, and then you sat there and played with it for a few hours and the battery didn't move, we thought 'Oh man, that's a bug, the battery indicator is broken,'" said Borchers.

After the confusion, Apple CEO Tim Cook laughed off the concerns and told the team that the indicator is working fine. Cook revealed how the battery indication was on point with the long battery life of the M1 MacBook. "It was pretty phenomenal," exclaimed Borchers.

It might have come as a surprise to Borchers at the time, but the prolonged battery life on the M1 MacBook is no secret now. We found it to be several times better than what we have seen on the previous MacBooks in our tests. A striking example of the battery life was when we managed to watch over 2 hours of movie on Safari, with the battery budging negligibly, from 100 to 99.

Further in the interview, Borchers also suggested an enhanced gaming prowess on the future generations of Apple Silicon. Apple is expected to come up with a new M1X chip and, subsequently, M2 chipset for the future iterations of the MacBook. If Borchers is correct in the company's pursuit, we might soon see these MacBooks to be much more capable for gamers than ever before.