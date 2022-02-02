Apple Watch comes to the rescue of cyclist who got injured in bike crash

Apple Watch has turned out to be a savior for many. The watch has been credited many times for saving people in different situations. Recently, a cyclist miraculously survived a bike crash after his Apple Watch alerted the emergency authorities in the middle of the night.

As per 9to5 Mac, a man from California suffered injuries in a bike crash on his Apple Watch but the police were informed about the incident when the fall detection feature on the Apple Watch notified them. A local police department informed the publication that the officers received a 911 call from an Apple Watch. Upon reaching sight, the cyclist was found in an unconscious condition. He was bleeding profusely from his head. The incident took place at 1 am at night.

Only the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or later can detect a hard fall, it can help connect you to emergency services if needed. The fall detection feature is not available on the Apple Watch 3.

If you are wondering how the feature works, if your watch detects a hard fall while you are wearing the watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. You can choose to contact emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown. You can also tap on the Close option in the upper-left corner, or tap "I'm OK." If the watch senses motion, it will wait for you to respond to the alert and won't automatically call emergency services. If your watch detects that you have not been able to move for a minute, it will call the emergency services automatically.

"If your Apple Watch detects that you're immobile for about a minute, it begins a 30-second countdown, while tapping you on the wrist and sounding an alert. The alert gets louder so that you or someone nearby can hear it. If you don't want to call emergency services, tap Cancel. When the countdown ends, your Apple Watch automatically contacts emergency services," the Apple Watch report said.

Here is how you can turn on or off

—Go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab.

— Tap Emergency SOS.

— Turn Fall Detection on or off. If Fall Detection is on, you can select Always on or Only on during workouts.