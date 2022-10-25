Apple Watch comes to the rescue of woman buried alive in grave by her husband 

Apple Watch is more than a smartwatch that counts your steps and tracks your daily activities. It does a lot more than that and, on many occasions, the watch has been credited for saving lives. Recently, the Apple Watch came to the rescue of a woman, who was stabbed, duct-taped and buried alive in a shallow grave by her husband. If not for the Apple Watch, the woman would not have been alive.

There have been many incidents of Apple Watch saving lives of people by letting them know about irregular heartbeats. The fall detection feature too has come to the rescue of people countless times. But this time, the Apple Watch helped a woman escape from a horrific situation. The incident took place in Washington.

As per a report published in DailyMail, the woman, who was stabbed and duct taped by her husband, managed to dig herself out of the grave. She then dialed 911 using her Apple Watch as soon as she left the grave.The 42-year-old Young Sook An was buried in a grave about 60 miles southwest of Seattle. The officials who rescued Sook revealed that she had been kidnapped. The woman screamed, " My husband is trying to kill me" when she was found by the cops.

The cops said in a filing that the woman was in a very bad shape when she was found. "She had duct tape still wrapped around her neck, lower face and ankles. There was extensive bruising to her legs, arms and head and her clothing and hair were covered in dirt."

Apple Watch also sent an emergency notification to her 20-year-old daughter. However, the husband soon found out about the watch and smashed it with a hammer.

A couple of days ago, the Apple Watch helped a 12-year-old discover a rare type of cancer. The watch notified the girl about abnormally high heart rate. After repeated notifications, the girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was initially treated for appendix. Soon a tumor was located on her appendix, which led the doctors to conclude that the girl was suffering from a neuroendocrine cancer, which is an extremely rare form of cancer. The girl was then operated upon and is now on a path to recovery. If not for the watch, the girl's conditioned would have worsened.







