Apple Watch could get a stretchable band for improved Blood Pressure tracking

Apple may introduce a stretchable band for the Apple Watch with the aim of accurate blood pressure tracking. While the Apple Watch is considered the most capable smartwatch one can buy currently, it still lacks sensors to measure blood pressure. While the Watch Series 7 offers monitoring of heart rate, SPO2 and many fitness-related parameters, it cannot record blood pressure like some other smartwatches.

This is likely to change in future. However, unlike many smartwatches that offer BP monitoring through sensors hidden in its dial, the Apple Watch may use special bands to offer the functionality.

It is possible that Apple may offer BP monitoring through its smartwatch with Watch Series 8 in 2022. The Watch Series 8 next year is also likely to come with some more health-related features, including temperature monitoring and possibly blood-sugar level monitoring.

A fresh patent has revealed that Apple could use a watch strap as a blood pressure cuff. The abstract of the patent says that the "stretchable blood pressure cuff" will be able to read blood pressure when worn around the wrist. The patent further states that "the user may monitor one or more of their physiological parameters by attaching a monitoring device such as a blood pressure monitor to one of their limbs. The blood pressure monitor may include an inextensible cuff that secures an inflatable bladder against a limb of the user."

Its patent note adds: "The inflatable bladder can be expanded, and the inextensible cuff may cause the bladder to compress the limb, thereby compressing one or more blood vessels in the limb and restricting (and or stopping) blood flow through the vessels. The various pressures in the inflatable bladder that restrict (and or stop blood flow) through the vessels in the limb may be measured and used to determine one or more physiological parameters of a user such as blood pressure of the user."

Currently it is not clear just how this band is likely to work. If it works like the cuff links of current digital BP monitors by inflating and deflating itself, it could be annoying to users. But if it is more regular, like the normal Watch band, it may turn out to be quite handy.