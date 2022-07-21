Apple Watch detects deadly tumor, warns user about irregular heartbeat

Apple Watch is a lot more than a usual smartwatch, it is a life-saving device that has saved the lives of countless people by alerting them at the right time. This time, it saved the life of a person who had a tumor but did not know about it. Due to the presence of a tumor in her body, her heartbeats were not normal and that is exactly where the Apple Watch jumped into action. The woman did not think that the Apple Watch was any good till some time ago, but now swears by it.

As per CBS News, a woman from Maine, a state in New England, had myxoma, a rare, fast-growing tumor that was hindering her heart's blood supply and would have caused a stroke. However, it was her Apple Watch that focused her to rush to hospice before things got difficult for her.

Kim Durkee told the daily that she didn't believe her watch when it alerted her about the irregular heartbeats, also known as a medical condition called atrial fibrillation. It was only when the numbers shot up, did she decide to go to a hospital. "The third night the numbers went a little too high for comfort.Then I said you know what, go to the emergency room if they tell you it's nothing to worry about, then toss the watch," Kim told the publication.

Upon reaching the hospital, the doctors informed her that her heart was beating erratically because of the fast-growing tumor that was choking her heart's blood supply. "They said 'Well how did you know you had A-fib?' and I said 'Because my watch told me. I consider myself to be very lucky to be here and talking to you,"Kim said.

Apart from irregular heartbeats, Kim had no other symptoms. So if not for the Apple Watch, which she had bought to monitor her fitness regime, she would never have known about her underlying condition.

Apple rolled out the Afib alert system back in 2020. "The ECG app1 and irregular heart rhythm notification feature helps users in identifying signs of AFib, the most common form of irregular rhythm. When left untreated, AFib is one of the leading conditions that can result in stroke, the second most common cause of death around the world," Apple noted.



Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399