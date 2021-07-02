Apple Watch faces potential ban in the US for alleged patent infringement

Apple might face a complete ban on the sale of its Apple Watch in the US as its rival in an ongoing legal fight looks to step up its claims. The tech major faces a patent infringement complaint that blames it for using patented technology on the Apple Watch and garnering a huge revenue from it.

The appeal to halt the import of the Apple Watch to the US has been made in a recent filing by Masimo Corp, a global medical technology major. The complaint to the US International Trade Commission (ITC) states that the Apple Watch Series 6 infringes a total of five patents. These patents are for devices that measure oxygen levels in the blood by transmitting light through the body.

Masimo says that the patented technology comprises its core business and blames Apple for unfairly copying the features. It further elaborates on how Apple extensively markets the technology features on the Apple Watch Series 6, portraying it as a medical device. "Yet, hidden from the millions of purchasers of the Series 6, Apple warns in the fine print that the blood oxygen measurements should not be relied upon for medical purposes," Masimo says in the filing, as spotted by Bloomberg.

In its complaint to the ITC, Masimo calls for a stop on the import of the said smartwatch by Apple and says that the public would in no way be harmed by the action. It says that the features it brings, including those contested as patented technology, are "not essential to the public health or welfare."

Masimo first sued Apple in January last year, accusing it of stealing the company's trade secrets. Masimo further claimed that Apple used Masimo's inventions around health monitoring in its Apple Watch. Apple denied the claims at the time but is yet to release an official statement for the recent complaint by Masimo.

Bloomberg reports that sales of Apple Watch earned Apple $30.6 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020. It predicts that the legal dispute will end in a settlement that will require Apple to pay anywhere between $50 million to $300 million to Masimo every year in royalties.

The patents mentioned in the complaint are currently being reviewed by the US Patent and Trademark Office. Apple has claimed that the patents do not cover new inventions. The argument is likely to be entertained once the patent reviews are completed.