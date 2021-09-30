Apple Watch helps fallen, unconscious motorcyclist after fall detection feature called emergency services

Apple Watch is known for some features like the ECG tracker, the hard fall detection feature and the emergency call feature that have helped save people's lives. In the latest case, Apple Watch helped a 24-year-old motorcyclist in Singapore who fell unconscious after he was knocked down by a van. Fitri fell unconscious in a desolate street as per reports. He was wearing a Apple Watch Series 4 that has a fall detection feature that notifies its wearers of emergency contact and local emergency services if a user becomes unresponsive. The watch gives its users a short period of time to respond to the fall alert. If users are not in the condition to dismiss the alert, the watch calls for help.

Fitri's Apple Watch detected a hard fall around 8:20 PM and alerted his emergency contacts as well as emergency services who rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. 9to5 Mac noted that the Apple Watch's fall detection feature sent a Hard Fall SOS notification to his girlfriend notifying her of the incident while also providing his location.

Earlier this year, Mike Yager, a 78-year-old man from North Carolina in the USA, fell unconscious when he was alone credits Apple Watch's fall detection feature for saving his life. Yager took a hard fall in his driveway and fell unconscious, after which his Apple Watch detected that he had fallen and was immobile. 60 seconds later, it automatically called 911 for help.

The fall detection feature was introduced with Apple Watch Series 4 and is available in all Apple Watches thereon. The Apple Watch Series 4 comes in two size variants-- 40mm and 44mm, and it with two connectivity variants-- GPS and GPS + Cellular. It runs on Apple's Watch OS5 and includes features such as electrocardiogram (ECG) and fall detection. The watch records a user's ECG using a dedicated app and electrodes that are built into its digital crown.

The data collected by the watch can also be shared with a physician for a medical diagnosis. the watch has a built-in gyroscope and accelerometer to detect if the user has taken and hard fall and it will automatically send a message to the user's emergency contact if they remain immobile for 60 seconds.



