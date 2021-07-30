Apple Watch receiving watchOS 7.6.1 update, fixes security issue that could let attackers gain access to watch

Apple Watch Series 3 and later users can now download the latest watchOS 7.6.1 update that fixes a security issue that could let attackers gain access to the smartwatch. The Cupertino-based giant is rolling out the new update merely a week after pushing out the watchOS 7.6 update. The urgency could be because the latest update addresses a critical security flaw.

The company has now listed the security details of the all-new watchOS 7.6.1 update. As per the company, the new security flaw called IOMobileFrameBuffer can execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

The company adds that the issue may have been actively exploited.

Here's the full description by Apple, "Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher."

The new update is about 65MB in size and can be downloaded via Wi-Fi or cellular network. However, in case you missed updating to watchOS 7.6 earlier this week, then, like us, you'll get a bigger update for your Apple Watch. In our case, the new watchOS 7.6.1 update was almost 190MB in size. The update notification in the Watch app notes, "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."

To update the Apple Watch, users will need to make sure the Apple Watch is connected to its charger and is in the range of the iPhone connected to Wi-Fi. The installation will start when Apple Watch is charged at least 50 per cent. Apple recommends users not to restart or remove it from its charger until the update completes.

Apple Watch new update - watchOS 7.6.1

If Apple Watch Series 3 and above users haven't got an update notification, they can head to General > Software Update.

Notably, Apple rolled out a similar update for iOS and iPadOS devices earlier this week to patch the same security issue that the watchOS 7.6.1 update is fixing.

Notably, the company earlier this week pushed the iOS 14.7.1 update with a fix for a bug affecting integration between the iPhone and the Apple Watch. The patch note said, "When you have Unlock with iPhone turned on, unlocking your iPhone unlocks your Apple Watch as long as you're wearing it. An issue in iOS 14.7 affects the ability of iPhone models with Touch ID to unlock Apple Watch."