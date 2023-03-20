Apple Watch saves a user's life after detecting a sudden drop in blood oxygen level: Full story

We have heard a lot of stories about how the Apple Watch has saved people's life by alerting them about the potential health issues that they might have. The smartwatch has proved to be useful in a lot of situations and it has again saved a man's life by giving signs of him having life-threatening issues. He says that Apple Watch is an amazing device and that his friends also bought it after listening to his experience.

Counihan, who uses an Apple Watch to track his sleep, workout sessions, and other things, one day noticed that his respiratory rate was elevating. For those who are unaware, respiratory rate is the number of breaths that you take per minute and if there are changes in the rate for no reason, then it means that there could be some issue.

Apple's watch can measure your respiratory rate while you are asleep and Counihan wears it at night to keep a track of his sleeping patterns. The watch displays the data of the respiratory rate in the company's Health app. There is also a section called Health Trends, which informs user if there is any change in metric. This is where he hot notified about his health condition.

"I got an alert back in October that my breathing was elevated. So basically you have a certain number of breaths per minute, basically said I went from 14 to 17 or 18," Counihan said. "My wife had me make a phone call to my son and he suggested I go to the outpatient care, and get it looked at, which is what I did. And they just did an X-ray. And they gave me some meds for bronchitis at the time."

This is not it. The man also got a second alert on the same day that his blood oxygen levels are dropping, after which he had to rush to the hospital. On the basis of the numbers provided by the Apple Watch and some additional vitals collected in the ER, the doctor asked him to get a CT scan. This helped the doctor discover that Counihan had blood clots all over his lungs.

He then took some blood thinners that were prescribed by the doctor and was feeling better. The man credited Apple Watch for saving his life and asserted that he could have died if he had gone to bed in this condition.

"What the doctor said as a follow-up was it if I hadn't gone in, he said 60% of the people that have this condition at that stage—if I gone to bed, I may not have woken up the next morning," Counihan said.