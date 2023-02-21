Apple Watch saves life again, alerts about severe internal bleeding: here is what happened

The Apple Watch has repeatedly been praised for saving lives, thanks to the inbuilt health and emergency features like heart monitoring, emergency SOS, and fall detection features. Recently, another user hailed his Series 7 Apple Watch for saving his life with an alert, or else he would have died due to severe internal bleeding.

A Reddit user with the profile name digitalmofo revealed that a few days back when he was taking a quick nap as he was feeling tired and low his Apple Watch 7 series sent him several high alerts for high pulse rate. Since he had enabled the DND mode, he didn't get any sound notification. However, when he woke up, he checked that the watch had sent him more than 10 alerts. And the notifications did not stop and continued even when he woke up.

Thinking it to be a reason for work or stress, the smartwatch owner called out the rest of the day and decided to lay around. However, even after resting for a while, the alerts for racing pulse didn't stop. So to figure out what could be the problem, he contacted his doctor and had a quick appointment on a video call. The doctor then checked him on the call, asked him about the symptoms and vitals shown on the watch, including pulse rate, oxygen. And just after getting information about the owner's vitals, the doctor went ahead and dialled 911 to call for an ambulance.

"After the nap, I checked my notifications and had at least 10 that my pulse was racing. I called out the rest of the day and tried to lay around, but it didn't stop, so I scheduled a quick video with my Dr. My Dr had me check the times and pulse rates, had me check the oxygen and then went ahead and called 911 for me,"the Reddit users wrote.

After the call to 911 he was rushed to hospital where doctors diagnosed that his haemoglobin rate has drastically fallen to over 3 g/dL. FYI, the normal Haemoglobin for men should be more than 13 g/dL and more than 13 g/d for women. Haemoglobin level of less than 5.0 g/dl is dangerous and could lead to heart failure or death. So in the above case, the man was almost brought to hospital in critical condition.

Though the doctors originally thought he was suffering from a heart attack, later after tests, he was diagnosed with bleeding in the digestive tract- GI bleeding. His condition was serious and if not bought on time, he would have died during his quick nap.

"EMS originally said it was a heart attack, but it was GI bleeding. They said had I not got there for a transfusion when I did, I'd not have made it," he further wrote on Reddit.

As for how Apple Watch Series 7 detected the severity, it was the device's inbuilt pulse rate monitor which keeps a track on pulse rate. Along with that, the heart monitoring system can detect irregular heart rhythms, SpO2 detects oxygen levels and all these features combine to keep a track on body vitals. If anything is detected abnormally, the watch or iPhone sends a notification. And in case the situation is more severe, the emergency SOS also helps in reaching out to emergency services.