Apple Watch saves life of a 36-year-old user suffering from heart condition

Apple Watch saves the life of a user yet again. The watch's feature to detect irregular heartbeat has saved life of a 36-year-old man suffering from an undiagnosed heart condition. A 36-year-old man from Flitwick in Bedfordshire, UK, has credited his Apple Watch for alerting him to an undiagnosed heart condition. According to the BBC, Adam Croft woke up to find that his watch had been alerting him throughout the night that his heart was in Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, which means his heartbeat was not regular.

Croft told the publication that he had gotten up from the sofa one evening and "felt a bit dizzy" but when he got to the kitchen to get some water he "immediately felt the world closing in." He then ended up in a pool of cold sweat. The next morning, he discovered the alerts from his watch and called the UK medical helpline, 111, who advised him to go to the hospital immediately.

Further testing at Bedford Hospital confirmed that Croft was indeed in AFib. He claimed that he would not have gone to the hospital if he hadn't received an alert from his Apple Watch. Croft had also previously experienced "little flutterings" of the heart that his watch had missed, but these had not occurred in months. He had also "never had any pain or symptoms that I thought were serious."

Doctors put Croft on blood thinners and he will now undergo a cardioversion procedure, which involves the use of "quick, low-energy shocks to restore a regular heart rhythm."

Croft was quoted as saying, "It's not a feature I'd ever expected to use." He added, "The watch will be staying on now."

AFib is a heart condition where the heart beats irregularly or too fast, increasing the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications. AFib affects millions of people around the world and is often asymptomatic, making it difficult to diagnose.

Apple has been working to enhance the health features of its devices, including the Apple Watch. In 2018, the company received FDA clearance for its ECG app, which can detect AFib. Since then, Apple has continued to add new health features to its devices, including blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection.

Croft's story highlights the potential of wearable technology to detect health issues early and potentially save lives. With the increasing popularity of smartwatches and other wearables, it is possible that more people will become aware of their health conditions through alerts from their devices.

In conclusion, Adam Croft's experience serves as a reminder of the importance of being aware of our health and using technology to our advantage. As wearable technology continues to evolve, it has the potential to become an important tool for healthcare professionals and individuals alike.