Apple Watch saves life of a 54 years old man this time, warns him of abnormal heart rate

Apple Watch has done it once again. The ECG sensor available on the smartwatch saved life after detecting irregular heart rates. This time in the United Kingdom. What is interesting is that the Apple Watch saved this UK-based man's life not once or twice but more than 3,000 times. Yes, you heard that right. He said that the ECG heart sensor saved his life by sending alerts for a low resting heart rate almost 3,000 times.

As reported by the Independent, the 54-year-aged man, David Last said that he decided to visit the hospital after getting multiple alerts from his Apple Watch gifted by his wife. After multiple medical tests, he was shocked to discover the number of heart problems he had all this while.

The report stated, using the Apple Watch, the man found his heart rate dropped to as low as 30 beats per minute on several occasions (normal heart rate should between 60-100bpm). Upon noticing the decline in heart rate several times, his wife asked him to get it checked. ECG, MRI and other tests showed that his heart rate slowed down around 138 times in 10 seconds over the 48-hours testing period.

The reports revealed that the man had massive heart blockage and doctors suggested immediate surgery. He got the operation done and a pacemaker was installed to detect abnormal heart rhythms. The man is safe and sound now and credits Apple Watch for saving his life. His wife gifted him the Apple Watch on his birthday in April this year. "If she hadn't bought me my Apple watch for my birthday, I wouldn't be here. I will always be eternally grateful to her for it. Apart from charging it, it's always staying on me now," the publication quoted the man.

This is not the first time that the Apple Watch has been credited for saving lives. On various occasions, Apple Watch alerted users of high/slow BP or heart rate. In turn, saving many lives around the world. Meanwhile, the Cupertino based tech giant is gearing up to launch new Apple Watches this week, possibly including the Watch Series 8, the Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Pro. All these watches are said to come packed with health and fitness features.