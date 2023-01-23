Apple Watch saves life of a pregnant woman by identifying her high heart rate: full story

We've seen ample stories about the Apple Watch saving the day with its features such as alerting people in case of increased heartrate, dialling emergency numbers, fall detection, and so on. In a recent incident, the Apple Watch came to the aid of a pregnant woman and helped in saving her, as well as her baby's life.

Apple Watch saves pregnant woman's life

Jesse Kelly, a woman hailing from the United States, credits her Apple Watch for saving her and her daughter's life. According to an IANS report, the Apple Watch alerted the woman about her abnormally high heart rate when she was pregnant with her daughter and was a couple of weeks away from the delivery. At first, Kelly ignored the warning as the Apple Watch alerted her that her heart rate had risen to over 120 beats per minute, even though she wasn't doing any physical activity. However, due to the smartwatch's persistent alerts, she thought that something was askew.

"It went off the first time and I thought it was strange. Then the second time maybe 10 minutes later or so and then the third time maybe a half hour or so later. When it went off the third time I thought 'OK something is going on," IANS quoted Kelly as saying.

Kelly then decided to visit the hospital and to her surprise, found out that she was in labour and was experiencing a pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption. Her blood pressure was dropping and she was losing blood as well.

Later, due to her timely visit at the hospital, Kelly gave birth to a healthy baby girl and named her Shelby Marie.

Advising people to pay attention to their Apple Watch alerts, Kelly said, "It's not just a text message. Pay attention to it and listen to your body."

How Apple Watch keeps a tab on your heart rate

The Apple watches come with a built-in optical heart rate sensor that keeps measuring your heart rate all day, particularly while you're working out. When you're exercising, the heart rate is measured by Apple using green LED light to measure the amount of blood flowing through the veins at the time. However, when you're resting, the Apple Watch uses infrared LEDs to measure the heart rate.

Apart from measuring your heart rate, the Apple Watch is also capable of measuring blood oxygen, tracking medications taken by a person, detecting crash or fall, and so on.