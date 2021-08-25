Apple Watch saves life of man who hit his head on floor after fainting

Apple Watch turns a Messiah for a man who hit his head hard on the floor after fainting. We occasionally hear the heroic tales of how Apple Watch has saved lives of countless people. Apple's ECG and fall detection features have proven to be the best and most effective in the industry. The 70-year-old Dan Pfau credits the Apple Watch for saving his life not once but twice. His fainting spells would have turned out to be fatal for him had there been no Apple Watch to alert the authorities about him.

As per Boston Globe, Apple Watch saved the life of 70-year-old Dan Pfau not once but twice. Two years ago, Pfau met with an accident and fell from his bike. His Apple Watch dialled 911 and alerted the authorities about his condition. Pfau told the publication that he regained consciousness in an ambulance but does not remember how he got there. "Pfau doesn't even recall phoning 911, because he didn't. The watch did," the report said. The incident took place the same year, Apple introduced a fall detection feature with the Watch 4 series in 2018.

Pfau describes the second incident as "scarier". Pfau has a history of fainting spells due to which he hit his head on the hardwood floor and started bleeding profusely. He used the dictation feature on his Apple Watch to call his wife. Because he was conscious, the Apple Watch did not automatically dial 911. Pfau had tapped on his watch screen to indicate he was fine. "I assumed it was not that serious, which is my natural reaction," he said. Using the dictation feature on his watch, Pfau dialled his wife and alert her about his condition. He could alert her on time with the help of his Apple Watch. His condition was also pretty serious when he was transported to the hospital.

"The doctors said I was extremely lucky not to have paralysis. My wife cracked that I was trying to rack up helicopter frequent flyer miles," he said.