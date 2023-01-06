Apple Watch saves TV reporter's 16-year-old son by accurately detecting teen's low blood oxygen levels

The Apple Watch is again credited with saving a user's life. This time, a TV reporter claims that the smartwatch saved her 16-year-old son's life after the device detected low blood oxygen (SpO2) levels. Apple, and many other wearable manufacturers, introduced a SpO2 monitor on watches to help users check blood oxygen levels at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood oxygen levels below 92 per cent are considered alarming, and users are advised to seek a doctor's attention. Readers must note that these readings are not always accurate but only offer a reference point.

According to CBS 8 anchor Marcella Lee, her family took a skiing trip to Denver, US in late December, where her son fell sick on the second day. Upon noticing blue marks on his lips and fingers, Lee checked his blood oxygen level with an Apple Watch and saw the SpO2 range between 66 and 77 per cent. Professional equipment later showed the teenager's SpO2 level at 67 per cent -- "just one per cent off from the Apple Watch." The medical team diagnosed the teenager with high-altitude pulmonary oedema in his lungs and gave him oxygen to stabilise his blood oxygen levels.

Lee adds that her son's heart rate was beating 130 beats per minute -- again "similar to the Apple Watch's reading." Her teenage son is now stable, Lee adds.

Lee claims that had she waited for one more day, her son could've gone into a coma. After consulting with a doctor, she learned, "When someone has sustained blood oxygen level of only 66 per cent, the person could go into a coma from lack of oxygen to the brain, and organs could start failing."

The SpO2 monitor has become a top-selling feature on smartwatches these days. In early 2020, brands like Samsung and Fitbit introduced SpO2 monitors to their smart wearables. Later, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo added the same capability to their fitness trackers. In 2023, several new smart bands and watches, even by Indian brands, like Noise, Fire-Boltt, and boAt have blood oxygen monitors.

As mentioned, readings from these watches aren't always accurate, though they provide a good reference point. Some high-end smartwatches can even monitor SpO2 levels during sleep and offer a holistic analysis on their respective apps.

Of course, the Apple Watch takes the spotlight for offering near-accurate analysis, which has often saved users' lives. The company continues to add new features, such as fall detection and body temperature monitoring that help users get a thorough analysis of their fitness. In November 2022, an Indian teen survived a hiking accident by using a call feature to make emergency contact with his family.