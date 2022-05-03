Apple Watch SE 2022 may feature always-on display, better chipset

Apple's flagship smartwatch for this year is likely to be the Watch Series 8. It, naturally, will be meant for premium customers, but Apple gave customers an option when it launched the Apple Watch SE two years back. The Watch SE is the affordable smartwatch in the lineup and this year, it is apparently due for an upgrade. According to a new report, the Apple Watch SE 2022 will come with an always-on display — a feature that keeps the display turned on for as long as the battery supports mainly to check time and notifications — and a better processor to offer faster performance than the first-generation Watch SE.

As reported by iDrop, the Apple Watch SE will use an Apple S7 chip, which also powers the Series 7. That is significantly faster than the S5 chipset that is inside the original Apple Watch SE. That also means the upcoming Watch SE would be able to support more features, but currently, we do not know a lot about them. For now, we know there may be an always-on display on the Apple Watch SE 2022. There could also be an ECG (electrocardiogram) sensor on the Apple Watch SE, but chances are very slim because ECG is an expensive technology whereas the Watch SE is meant for the masses. However, it is up to Apple if it wants to lure more customers by giving them ECG on a cheaper smartwatch.

The Apple Watch SE 2022 may come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Its design, sadly, is also likely to be the same as the current Watch SE model, which is a bit disappointing for buyers looking forward to Apple's next affordable smartwatch. The Apple Watch SE 2022 may feature thicker bezels than those on the Apple Watch Series 7, so it certainly would not be the trendiest smartwatch on the market as and when it arrives. Chances for this to happen are high because Apple's recently launched iPhone SE 3rd generation, too, has the same design as the previous iPhone SE model. Other than improvements in the hardware, there is nothing notable about the design of the iPhone SE 5G. The Apple Watch SE could encounter the same fate.

Talking about hardware upgrades, one department where changes are unlikely is the battery. The report suggests the Apple Watch SE will feature the same battery as the first-generation Apple Watch SE. However, to sweeten the deal a little, Apple may throw in the fast-charging technology that is available on the Watch Series 7. I am not sure if using a battery with the same capacity as the previous one would last long, considering the S7 chipset is significantly faster than the S5 and would ideally consume more power to offer faster performance. The battery life may not be impressive in that case. Since this is just speculation, take it with a pinch of salt.

The Apple Watch SE 2022 may cost a little more than its original counterpart. The report said the price of the upcoming Watch SE 2022 could represent an increase of $20 to the price of the first-generation Apple Watch SE. The original price of the Watch SE was $299 in the US and Rs 29,900 in India.