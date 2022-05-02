Apple Watch SE available at Rs 3,000 off but conditions apply

Apple Watch is among the best premium smartwatches money can buy, but many people hold off purchasing it because of the price. If you are among those people, you can consider buying the Apple Watch right now. There is a deal available in one of the Apple Authorised Reseller stores that makes the affordable Apple Watch SE even more budget-friendly.

The Apple Watch SE was launched two years back, and it is still one of the best-performing smartwatches for iPhone users. Not only is it eligible for software upgrades for at least three more years, but it also brings a trendy design and features such as heart rate measurement that will appeal to customers. The bottom line is that if you are an iPhone user and do not want high-end features such as electrocardiogram, the Apple Watch SE is worth considering and the ongoing deal makes it even better.

Apple Watch SE deal

If you are not familiar, Aptronix India is one of Apple's Authorised Resellers in India and it is selling the Apple Watch SE at a lower than the original price. Let us talk about the original price first. The Apple Watch SE was launched in 2020 for Rs 29,900. In fact, the price is still the same if you visit Apple's online store. But Aptronix is selling the Apple Watch SE at a discount of Rs 1,000. That brings down the price of the watch to Rs 28,990.

The deal does not end here, though. But this additional offer is also the condition that you must meet if you want the Apple Watch SE for cheaper.

You can shave off an extra Rs 2,000 on the price if you plan to pay for the Apple Watch SE using an HDFC Bank card. According to the Apptronix website, using either a credit card or a debit card of HDFC Bank will make you eligible for a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the purchase. This offer is valid for both full and EMI payments, so even if you do not want to pay for the watch upfront, you get the benefit. The effective price of the Apple Watch SE after adjusting the cashback becomes Rs 26,990 — the lowest by far.

It is a good deal on the Apple Watch SE and is available both online and offline. You can either visit the Aptronix website or its physical store, but keep in mind that Aptronix's physical stores are open in select cities in India. The Apple Watch SE comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and two configurations; GPS and GPS + Cellular. There are several options depending on the colour and the material of the Apple Watch SE that you can choose.