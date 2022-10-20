Apple Watch SE review in 5 points: Is it worth buying at Rs 29,900?

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is to Apple's watch portfolio what the iPhone SE is to the phone line-up. It's not the most premium or feature-loaded experience but, the minimum you need to spend to get the Apple Watch experience. It's probably also the most important smartwatch in Apple's 2022 line-up. That's because the Apple Watch 3 has now been discontinued and both the Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are quite expensive for most users. Also, just like the iPhones, Apple has played it safe with watches this year and Series 8 comes with minor upgrades over the Apple Watch Series 7. The price difference makes the Watch SE a more appealing option over the Series 8.

The Apple Watch SE price in India starts at Rs 29,900 for the GPS variant and you only need to pay Rs 5,000 extra for cellular connectivity. The Watch SE uses the same chipset as the Watch Series 8. It also shares most of its features with the more expensive Apple Watch. I have already reviewed the Apple Watch SE but, in case you don't have time to go through all the details, I have put down my experience in just 5 points that will help you make the right buying decision.

Point 1 - If you are expecting big changes, you will be disappointed. The 2nd generation Watch SE comes with almost the same design as the original Watch SE of 2020. I don't really blame Apple for this. The entire tech industry seems to be struggling with this problem. There is little innovation when it comes to design -- be it phones, watches, earbuds, laptops and even televisions. So, there is no point sweating over it. I don't have any issues with watch design. It is light, comfortable and well built.

The watch still comes in aluminium finish and is available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. The 44mm model I have sits nicely on my wrist and I can only image how comfortable the 44mm variant would feel. The Watch SE doesn't feel as premium as the Watch Series 8 but it doesn't feel cheap either. Apple has introduced three new colours for the case: midnight, starlight and silver, all of which can be combined with different colour and style straps.

The notable design difference is at the back where Apple has given a new finish to the watch. It makes the watch look slightly premium. Again, it's pretty useless because you don't even see that side of the watch most times. Overall, the Watch SE will feel familiar to anyone has used a Apple Watch before. As I pointed out in my review, it doesn't have the most exciting design but does the job it is supposed to do.

Point 2 - I will be honest - for someone using the Apple Watch Series 7 for almost a year now, I had my doubts about the smaller display of the Watch SE. I was wrong. It turned out to be a seamless transition. Yes, the thicker bezels aren't the most pleasing to eyes but, apart from that, the screen size is ideal for reading notifications, checking time and tracking activities. The Retina OLED display also gets plenty bright for outdoor use. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, same as the Watch Series 8.

There are some serious trade-offs though. The Watch SE still doesn't get the qwerty keypad Apple introduced with the Watch Series 7 and has even added on the Series 8. It was a big feature for me. It is very easy to reply to messages and emails through the qwerty keypad. In its absence, I was dependent on scribble and dictation -- both of which lack consistency. The other miss here is the always-on-display. I was expecting to see it on the Watch SE this year, but it seems like Apple wants to reserve some features for its more expensive watches.

Point 3 - This is where I feel the Watch SE hits the right spot. It gets most features of Watch Series 8. Apple has also added a new S8 processor, just like the Watch Series 8 which is claimed to make the Watch 20 per cent faster than the 2020 model. The new chip will also help Apple provide more years of software updates on the watch. The overall performance is really good. The watch is smooth and comes with WatchOS 9 which had added some new features and watch faces to improve the overall user experience.

Then there is sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and different workout modes. I found the readings accurate and similar to what my Watch Series 7 registered. All of these features work perfectly fine on the watch. Apple has also equipped the Watch SE with the crash detection feature. Basically, the watch has the ability to detect if you are in a crash and can send notifications. The compass app has also been completely redesigned to include a new feature called Backtrack which drops GPS markers along your way as you travel somewhere. It can be helpful while trekking and hiking.

Point 4 - If you don't charge your devices regularly, then the Watch SE can be a bit on an issue. It doesn't have the longest battery life. Again, not a Watch SE problem but, most premium smartwatches have this problem. I have been leaving home around 9 am with a fully charged watch and on most days, come back at around 9:30 pm with about 15 to 20 per cent battery left. So, I have been getting close to 14-15 hours of battery life on the watch. This is when I use the watch to receive notifications for select apps, attend calls at time and to change music regularly. So clearly, there is scope for improvement.

Point 5 - One thing is for sure that the Watch SE is an excellent value for money buy. It's only real competitor in India right now is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Both these watches are priced under Rs 30,000. But, for anyone who owns an iPhone, the Apple Watch SE is an obvious buy. It is the perfect choice for anyone looking to buy a smartwatch to receive notifications from their iPhone, track their daily exercise routine and sleep activity. As I mentioned in my review, it's the perfect choice for anyone looking to buy their first Apple watch.

