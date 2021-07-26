Apple Watch SE sells for Rs 24,900 in Amazon Prime Day Sale, is worth attention of iPhone users

The Amazon Prime Day sale is live now and will go on till tomorrow. As the name suggests, the sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. The sale brings plenty of good deals, including some of the most popular smartwatches. One such smartwatch is the Apple Watch SE (GPS model) that is available at a discounted price of 24,900. This means users can avail a big discount of Rs 5,000 on this smartwatch. The smartwatch usually sells for Rs 29,990, hence it is a great deal for someone looking to pick a premium smartwatch.

What's better is that the discount is available on all the available colour and band options. Meaning you can pick between - Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band, Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band and the Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band.

Apple Watch SE price, discount details and bank offers

The Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm model was launched at a price of Rs 29,900, and the price hasn't decreased since then. However, during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale, the smartwatch can be bought at Rs 24,900. So the users save a total of Rs 5,000 on this smartwatch. At this price, the Apple Watch is undoubtedly a steal deal.

Apple Watch SE selling at a discount of Rs 5000 on Amazon Prime Day sale

HDFC Bank credit card users (Non-EMI) can avail of a flat discount of Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000. In addition to that, they can also get an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1250 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000 (Non-EMI). Moreover, consumers looking to buy on EMI can also avail of an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,750. This offer is applicable for both HDFC bank credit/debit card users.

Apple Watch SE specs and features

The Apple Watch SE was launched alongside Apple Watch Series 6 back in September last year. It is available in Silver, Space, Grey and Gold colour options. Further, it sports a 1.57-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 394x324 pixels. Apple has used an Ion-X strengthened glass on top to protect it from scratches. Additional safety features include water resistance up to 50m, fall detection, emergency SOS and emergency international calls.

The smartwatch is powered by a dual-core S5 System in Package (SiP). This chipset is paired with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Apple Watch SE also gets optical heart rate sensors, accelerometers, always-on altimeters, microphones and speakers.

It runs WatchOS 7 and is powered by a Li-Ion battery that is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 18 hours. In addition, the smartwatch is available in GPS and GPS plus Cellular models. Finally, the Apple Watch SE has connectivity options like WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.