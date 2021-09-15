Apple Watch Series 7: 5 new features you may like

Apple unveiled the much-awaited Apple Watch Series 7 along with its iPhone 13 series, the iPad mini and the iPad 9th generation. The Apple Watch 7 has retained the essence of its predecessors, it does not feature the boxy design with sharp edges. The design of the Apple Watch is not what we saw in some of the leaks. The watch however features the largest ever display in an Apple Watch. It comes with thinner borders offers significantly more screen area.

The Apple Watch 7 series comes with softer and rounded corners. The watch supports two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. There have been significant improvements in the battery of the Apple Watch 7. The company claims that the Apple Watch can go on for an 18-hour battery life with 33 per cent faster charging.

Talking about the Apple Watch, Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said, "Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world's best smartwatch better than ever before. Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness."

Here are some of the Apple Watch 7 features that you may like

— The all new Apple Watch 7 series offers two additional larger font sizes. The watch also comes with new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath. Users can swipe a finger to type. The font is large and the screen size is big enough for users to type out messaging simply.

— The Apple Watch 7 is being touted as the most durable watch ever. The watch features a redesigned front crystal with a stronger and more robust geometry that is over 50 percent thicker than that of Apple Watch Series 6. It is IP6X dust-resistant, which means it can be worn in beaches and deserts as well. You can also wear the watch to the pool.

— Apple Watch 7 comes with a new Mindfulness feature, which will help users meditate and enhance the breathing experience. The watch also comes with sleep respiratory rate tracking, and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness.

— Apple Watch 7 has also got special features for users who ride bikes. Apple uses advanced algorithms to analyse "GPS, heart rate, accelerometer, and gyroscope data to detect when users begin a ride and prompts them to start an Outdoor Cycle workout if one wasn't initiated." Not only that, Apple Watch can measure how many calories you have burned while riding a bike.

— Apple Watch 7 has also got an improved fall detection feature. The feature was introduced with the Apple Watch in 2018. However, now Apple has updated its fall detection algorithms are updated and optimised for detecting falls during workouts — including cycling. It also now measures the impact of the fall.