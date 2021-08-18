Apple Watch Series 7 CAD renders show flat design, same component placement as before

We have had ample speculations on the Apple Watch Series 7 to date. Many of these have hinted at a design change on the next iteration of Apple's wearable though a new set of renders provide us with our best glimpse at the product as yet.

The new CAD renders are in line with the earlier render images of the Apple Watch Series 7. A look at the images suggests a completely overhauled design, that now comes with a more boxy look this time, doing away with the rounded edges seen on the previous iterations.

The new CAD images have been shared by 91mobiles in a new report citing industry sources. The images show the Apple Watch Series 7 with flat sides, eliminating the curve on the frame as seen on previous Apple Watch models.

The report mentions that the new Apple Watch will come with a silicone strap that is likely to be replaceable with several options upon launch. The new model carries the same placement of components as before. This includes a Digital Crown for navigation, a microphone, and a selection button on the right edge of the smartwatch. On the left, there are two large speaker slits. The back of the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with the usual heart-rate monitor and other sensors.

As per the report, the new Apple Watch Series 7 model will measure 44 x 38 x 9 mm and will carry a 1.8-inch display. This means that the new Apple Watch will be slightly thinner than the outgoing model, which is measured at 10.7mm of thickness.

Apple Watch Series 7 CAD renders (Image: 91 Mobiles)

Previous leaks have hinted towards a faster processor as well on the new Series 7 smartwatch by Apple. A report from Economic Daily News stated that Apple would use a smaller S7 chip that frees up space for a bigger battery. In addition to that, we may see a micro-LED display, ultrawide-band (UWB) functionality and S7 SiP (system in package).

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman also claimed that Apple could bring a variation of Fitness+ like Time to Run and Audio Meditations. The new Apple Watch is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 13 lineup at the company's upcoming event, likely to be held in September.