Apple Watch Series 7 clones surface showing flat display, new colour options

The Apple Watch 7 is expected to launch later next month along with iPhone 13. The new smartphone will be getting a new flat-edged look, in line with the recent 2021 iPad Pro and iPhone 12. However, Chinese Apple Watch 7 clones have already started appearing that mimic the rumoured redesign.

The creators of these fake Apple Watch 7 clearly seem to have taken as a basis the drawings and renders that appeared online to create these clones in order to achieve maximum similarity. The images shared by a Twitter user @MajinBuOfficial and show the knock-ff Watch Series 7 in space gray, silver, and space black colours.

The tipster has already disclosed that the Apple Watch Series 7 clone is already on sale in China for around 350-400 Yuan (approx Rs. 4,400). These Chinese knock-offs likely run software that is skinned to look like WatchOS but without anything approaching the same level of functionality.

The Apple Watch 7 is expected to be available in two case sizes: 41mm and 45mm, which will both be a millimetre larger than previous versions. This allows case and accessory makers to get ahead of Apple and start producing accessories like cases or straps for the watch once it hits the market.

According to several reports, the Apple Watch 7 will feature thinner display bezels, a faster and smaller S7 processor, and include "updated ultra-wideband functionality." This new chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. These changes would represent the first significant design change to the Apple Watch since the Series 4, which was released back in 2018.

Apple is also planning to introduce a new lamination technique that reduces the gap between the display and the cover glass, due to this the overall chassis of the Watch may be slightly thicker.

According to a report by Strategy Analytics, in the second quarter of 2021, the demand for smartwatches globally increased by 1.5 times compared to last year. From April to June inclusive, about 18.1 million smartwatches were sold globally. For comparison: a year earlier, deliveries of such devices were equal to 12.3 million units.

The largest player in the smartwatch market is Apple with 9.5 million smartwatches sold during the last quarter. The Cupertino-based company enjoys a market share of 52.5%. The South Korean giant, Samsung comes in second place with an 11% market share and 2 million smartwatches sold in the last quarter. Garmin with 1.5 million units sold and 8.3% of the global market share comes in at third spot.

Apple Watch's sleek look is one of the reasons it is so popular is the compact size, elegant curves, and typical excellent Apple build quality give it the appearance and feel of a higher-end gadget.