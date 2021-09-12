Apple Watch Series 7: Everything we know so far

The next generation of Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 7 is set to be revealed on September 14 alongside the new iPhone 13 and Apple AirPods 3. Despite the limited leaks concerning the upcoming flagship smartwatch, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Apple's latest offering.

This is Apple's next major smartwatch, which could come alone or alongside the Watch SE 2. It's the successor to the Apple Watch 6 from last year and hopefully will bring some improvements to the company's wearable line.

Production issues

Although Apple's event is set for next week, a report by Nikkei in August suggested that Apple's new smartwatch could be delayed due to manufacturing difficulties. Small-scale production of the Apple Watch 7 reportedly began last month but confronted multiple difficulties fitting all the new components of the watch's complex design together. This prevented it from being moved to full-scale manufacturing, according to the Nikkei report.

Design

While the Apple Watch Series 4 made some big design changes in terms of display, and the Series 5, Series 6, and Watch SE adopted the same design. The general style and shape remain the same as the original Watch, but the newer watches offer a lot more screens in similar footprints.

Rumors indicate that the Series 7 will get a flat-edged design that brings it more in line with the iPhone, higher-end iPad, and iMac.

This has been corroborated by serial leaker Jon Prosser. Prosser claims to have seen renders of the upcoming device and has created his own images based on those renders. Prosser also says that the device will come in a series of colors and that there may be smaller bezels around the display than previous-generation Apple Watches.

Renders courtsey: Jon Prosser

In a more recent Bloomberg report, Gurman claimed the Apple Watch 7 will come in 41mm and 45mm variants but will have larger displays thanks to pushing the screen further to the edges of the watch face. And that is set to deliver more information to the wearer, notably through a suite of new Apple Watch faces.

As for the display, there have been various rumours that Apple is looking to switch from OLED screens on its devices to micro-LED ones. Micro-LED has the potential to both improve image quality and reduce battery consumption, so it would be a desirable change. However, a DigiTimes report suggests this change is still years away.

In terms of material, Apple could get rid of the titanium Edition model for the Series 7.

Battery life

One of the biggest and most persistent complaints about the Apple Watch, especially when compared to its rival smartwatches and fitness trackers, is its poor battery life. Apple Watch 7 could be a game-changer for Apple if its battery life were to improve dramatically.

The past three models have all offered about 18-hour battery life, with the Series 6 housing a 265.9-mAh battery. According to tech tipster Max Weinbach, the Apple Watch 7 will have around a 20% larger battery than the second-generation Apple Watch.

Features and specs

In terms of the features offered, the Series 7 is expected to offer more health and fitness features. It is claimed there will be a 'Time to Run' feature and Audio Meditations joining the 'Time to Walk' feature on Fitness+.

Further, it is rumoured that the Apple Watch 7 could come without the much talked about blood glucose monitor. However, a new report suggests that Apple's Series 7 smartwatch could have blood pressure monitoring instead. The Apple Watch 7 will also be getting new swim-tracking features.

The Apple Watch 7 will run the new watchOS 8. Other highlights include a new Mindfulness app that will incorporate the Breathe app, the addition of Tai Chi and Pilates to the Workout app, the ability to track respiratory rate while you sleep, and a redesigned Photos app.