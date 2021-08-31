Apple Watch Series 7 looks stunning in new concept renders, launch likely next month

Apple Watch Series 7 is likely going to be the biggest upgrade in years to Apple's popular wearable. Several rumours have pointed out that this year's Apple Watch will come in a 1mm larger size, which means there will be 41mm and 45mm variants. The design is also going to be radically different from what recent generations of the Apple Watch have come with. Instead of a curved design, the Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to have flatter sides and a bigger display. All of that is now available to take a look at in the form of concept renders.

PhoneArena has shared early renders of the Apple Watch Series 7 that were made on the basis of the rumours and leaks so far. The flat sides, which Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously hinted at, are coming across quite well in the renders. The design change in the Apple Watch Series 7 is probably Apple's plan to harmonise the flat design across different product categories. Apple introduced the flat design to its iPhone lineup with last year's iPhone 12 and this design is going to continue being there on this year's iPhone 13.

The Apple Watch Series 7 in the renders looks very similar to the iPhone 13 as seen in its respective renders. The display, of course, has gotten bigger because of all the shedding of the curvedness and the enlargement of the casing. Apple is likely to retain the digital crown on the Apple Watch Series 7, and there will be a button. The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in both LTE and Wi-Fi variants for both sizes; 41mm and 45mm. According to rumours, Apple is looking to give more real estate to Apple Watch users with this year's update.

The premium silicone straps for the Apple Watch Series 7 are said to be available in the same design as the one for the Apple Watch Series 6. There may also be the Hermes collection for this year's smartwatch. The outer appearance is going to change but not by a lot, so most users will not have issues upgrading from the current generation. In terms of software, the Apple Watch Series 7 will run watchOS 8, which will be available later this year. Bloomberg reported previously that there will be new watch faces on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 and it makes sense given Apple would want people to find more and more new things on it.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to cost the same as the existing Series 6, which is $399 for the base variant. Even though this year, there will likely be a bump in the specifications, including a bigger display, Apple is poised to surprise its fans with the same pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple may launch the Watch Series 7 at the iPhone 13 launch event, which may take place between September 5 and September 20.