Apple Watch Series 7 may come in new 45mm size

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 in September alongside the iPhone 13. The new iteration of Apple Watch has had many speculations hint at its possible look and feel till now. What most of these confirm is that the new Apple Watch will come with a redesigned case for a flatter look than before.

On these lines, it was recently hinted that the smartwatch will feature a slightly larger size of case than before. The likelihood has been confirmed in yet another leak that allegedly show the image of an Apple Watch band. The band can be seen sporting the "45mm" label on it.

The image has been shared by Twitter user DuanRui, who has been the source of such leaks in the past. The image shows the Leather Loop band for the Apple Watch Series 7 with the mention of 45 mm at its back. If true, the image can be the biggest proof yet of the next Apple Watch sporting a larger size than the previous iteration.

Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two variants of case size - 44 mm and 40 mm. It was earlier hinted that the Series 7 will feature a 41mm case and another 45 mm case. As noted by 9to5Mac, the information was first noted by Weibo user UnclePan.

The new image from DuanRui is a sort of a confirmation to the claim that the Apple Watch Series 7 will indeed be bigger, even if negligibly so. This size difference might not reflect on the case too much when the Apple Watch Series 7 is worn on the wrist.

Note that the image shared by DuanRui is not 100 per cent authentic, meaning there is a chance that the argument for the 45 mm case on the next Apple Watch is not worth paying any heed to. If it is, Apple fans are sure to like that slightly extra bit of display on their next wearable.

As for band compatibility, it is likely that the new Apple Watch will be able to equip the previous watch bands too, as has been observed in the present iterations of the wearable.