Apple Watch Series 7 may feature exclusive watchfaces on bigger display

The upcoming Apple Watch is going to be radically different in terms of design, as Apple is planning flat sides and bigger models for its next wearable. The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in a 1mm larger size, which means there will be a 41mm model and a 45mm model, instead of 40mm and 44mm models. Now, there is a report that claims that Apple will launch exclusive watchfaces for the upcoming model to make the best use of the increased real estate.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple's upcoming Watch Series 7 will have a 1.9-inch screen on the larger 45mm model. This is at least 16 per cent bigger than the existing 1.78-inch display. The screen resolution of this 1.9-inch display may be 396x484, up from the resolution of 368x448 pixels. The display will have thinner bezels than what the existing Series 6 comes with. Now, there is evidently a larger display in the offing, and Apple is going to take full advantage of that.

Reportedly, the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a new watchface called Modular Max, which will show the time, one small complication, and some larger complications that "span the length of the screen stacked on top of each other below." Another watchface called Atlas, World Timer internally at the company, will show 24 time zones simultaneously on the screen. Apart from these two watchfaces, there may be new watches that Apple is reportedly working on in partnership with Hermes and Nike. Gurman said some of these watchfaces will be available only in Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to come with a faster processor and a new casing that will be bigger than the existing model's. The upcoming smartwatch from Apple is also going to come with flat sides, as Apple is looking to harmonise the flat design across its product categories. The iPhone 12 arrived with a flat design and now this year's iPhone is expected to come with the same design. But while the design is going to get a refresh, the health-related functionality on the Apple Watch Series 7 may just be a minor upgrade. This means there may be no new features as far as health or fitness is concerned.

Gurman said Apple Watch Series 7 will launch as early as this month. However, a recent report said the Watch Series 7 has run into manufacturing troubles, causing a potential delay in the release. This could mean Apple may push back the launch from its usual September timeframe to later, but when is not clear at the moment.