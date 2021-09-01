Apple Watch Series 7 may have run into manufacturing troubles, now the launch seems delayed

Apple Watch Series 7 release may be delayed because some manufacturing problems have emerged at facilities, according to two separate reports. Apple's upcoming Watch is said to come with a new design and that is what is likely to cause issues in manufacturing. Several rumours have pointed out that Apple Watch Series 7 will go for a flat look, in what looks like the iPhone maker's attempt to harmonise the flat design across its products. The iPhone, iPad, and Macs are already available in flat looks, with Apple Watch being left the odd one.

Bloomberg and Nikkei have separately reported that the small-scale production of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 did not turn out favourably. There were "critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance" in the manufacturing of the upcoming Apple Watch, according to Nikkei. Similarly, Bloomberg said that the manufacturing of the Apple Watch Series 7 on a small scale has birthed several issues, underscoring that it is the new design that is not feasible yet for mass production.

The production of the Apple Watch Series 7 has reportedly been halted for now. Manufacturing facilities will resume production only after Apple and its suppliers have found a solution to the woes, effective enough for the smartwatch to undergo mass production at the earliest.

Multiple sources have said that the Apple Watch Series 7 is going to come with flat sides and a bigger display, in what could be the biggest revamp of Apple's wearable in years. The last design overhaul that the Apple Watch was treated with was to the Series 4. The design change this year is meant to make the Watch look more like the iPhone and the iPad. Not just that, Apple is also said to increase the display size by 1mm. This means that the Watch Series 7 may come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, instead of the conventional 40mm and 44mm sizes.

But while these minor upgrades will give a fresh look to the Apple Watch this year, there will likely be no big improvements to the health-related functions, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means the Apple Watch Series 7 may end up having a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor just like the ones on the existing Apple Watch Series 6. But, of course, Apple will launch a new processor for the Apple Watch Series 7 to improve overall performance. Next year's Apple Watch may come with a body temperature sensor, but that is a long shot at this point.

Going by Apple's tradition, Apple Watch's new models are launched every year in September, but considering the potential delay in production, Apple may want to hold off the release within this month. Apple has not announced a date yet, but if it does organise an event in September, Apple Watch is unlikely to show up.