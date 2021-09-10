Apple Watch Series 7 may start shipping later this month, analyst says company resolved production issues

Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to launch next week alongside the iPhone 13 series. However, there were reports until now that suggested Apple may start shipping the new smartwatch at a later date due to production-related issues. However, an investor note by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that the company has resolved Apple Watch Series 7 production-related issues and will start mass-producing the new model in mid to late September.

This perfectly syncs with the usual company timeline where the new Apple Watch series starts shipping from late September.

Ming-Chi Kuo (via Macrumors) notes that the production issues for Apple Watch Series 7 were mainly related to the panel side, and the company has resolved it and will start mass production of panel modules will start in mid-September.

Some reports have hinted that the Apple Watch Series 7 requires more complex processes because of design changes. The all-new Apple Watch Series 7 is said to sport a flat-edge display that may mimic an iPhone 12 series-like design.

In his Power On newsletter earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the Apple Watch Series 7 would be announced during the September launch event alongside iPhone 13. However, some models may ship late.

Apple Watch Series 7: Specs and features

Apple Watch Series 7 will be the first major visual change for the company's smartwatch since the debut of the product line in 2015. Apart from a flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7, another massive change will be the screen-to-body ratio, which will likely increase and offer more screen real estate to users.

The flat-edge design is said to align the product design of the Apple ecosystem to align with the iPhone 12 series. Another big refresh is said to be the size of the Apple Watch Series 7, which is said to come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. This will be a minor bump from the company's current 40mm and 44mm sizes that are available for the existing Apple Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is said to come with a larger battery unit, which means more battery standby time for watch users.

On the health front, there have been mixed reports about whether the Apple Watch Series 7 will bring blood glucose monitors or it will be available on future models. Another rumoured health feature is the blood pressure measurement. However, there's no word whether the feature will be out this year or may be released later. The new Series 7 is likely to sport all the features that the current Series 6 comes with.