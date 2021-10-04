Apple Watch Series 7 to go on pre-orders in India starting October 8

Apple has finally shared details on the sale and availability of its much-awaited Apple Watch Series 7 in India. The latest iteration of the Apple Watch will be up for sale starting Friday, October 8 at 5 pm IST. It will then be available in stores after a week of the pre-orders, that is Friday, October 15.

Apple had first unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 during its iPhone 13 launch event back in September. Availability of the smartwatch was not announced at the time. Apple has now shared the same in a new note, confirming when the product sale will go live.

Apple Watch Series will retail at a starting price of Rs 41,900, a price that was revealed before Apple could make it official. The new prices were listed by Flipkart earlier today, though the company's India online store mentioned "Available later this year" for the new Apple Watch. Now we know that it will be up for pre-orders the coming Friday at the same price.

Though Apple's recent note only mentions the starting price for the Apple Watch Series 7, we know from the Flipkart listing that the noted price is for the 41mm aluminum case. The listing also revealed earlier that the new Apple Watch with 45mm case is priced at Rs 44,900. Cellular models of both 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 have been priced at Rs 50,900 and Rs 53,900 respectively.

The Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular 41mm model is said to be priced at Rs 69,900. The 45mm GPS + Cellular model is priced at Rs 73,900. The listing on Flipkart also highlighted the Milanese Loop at over Rs 4,000. With these prices, the Apple Watch Series 7 debuts in India as slightly costlier than the Apple Watch Series 6.

As for what is new this time, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a host of performance upgrades over its predecessor, albeit in a familiar design. The upgrades include a larger always-on Retina display as well as a larger form factor. The 41mm and 45mm sizes will be the biggest in the Apple Watch series yet.

Apple says that the Watch Series 7 features nearly 20 per cent more screen space due to thinner borders than the previous Apple Watch. The border itself is 40 per cent smaller than before. Contrary to the popular speculations, Apple Watch sports a similar round design as before but with bigger dials.

One big enhancement is the fast charging on the smartwatch, which is now claimed to be 33 per cent faster than before. Features like heart rate sensor, ECG, and Blood Oxygen saturation monitor are still there. The new Apple Watch still comes with IP6X certification for dust resistance and WR50 for water resistance.