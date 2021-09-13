Apple Watch Series 7 unlikely to go on sale immediately after September 14 launch

Apple's September 14 event is going to be all about the new iPhone and new Watch models. The speculation around the iPhone 13 has pointed to three to four big upgrades, but the rumour mill has some interesting details about the Apple Watch Series 7. Multiple sources have said that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a design refresh that will include flat sides and a larger display. And because of the new design, manufacturers were having a tough time producing the new Watch. Apple now seems to have solved those issues, but there would still be a possible delay in the release.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported earlier that the Apple Watch Series 7 has run into trouble because manufacturers could not find the best way to implement the new design into mass production. But now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said the issues are not that severe. This is a respite for Apple, but not a big one when it comes to the release of the Watch. Kuo has predicted that the shipping of the Apple Watch Series 7 is unlikely to begin before the end of September. And even with the delay in release, Apple Watch Series 7 units will be available in limited stock.

The production of the next Apple Watch is likely to start in mid-September and it will take some time for production lines to begin dispatching these units to stores in the first-wave countries. The mass production of the Apple Watch Series will be taking place with a two-week delay. Therefore, the shipping timeline is expected around September-end.

The new OLED G6 panel that Apple's upcoming Watch Series 7 is likely to come is the main cause of the production delay, according to Kuo. Apple has not used this panel before and that is why there are issues arising in the production. The cable design and the durability of this display are entirely new for Apple and that is what needs more attention. So why is Apple going through all that trouble for the OLED G6? That is because the OLED G6 is easier and cheaper to manufacture, which is going to prove to be efficient for Apple in the long run. This teething issue is going to be worth it then.

About 70 per cent of the Apple Watch Series 7 units will be assembled by Luxshare and this batch is expected to be ready before the other 30 per cent that Foxconn is manufacturing. Kuo said that Apple will manage to ship 14 to 16 million units by the end of this year.